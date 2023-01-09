“Spare” Could Come Between Prince Harry And Heir To Throne

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– We are just one day away from the release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, “Spare“. The book reveals some bombshell claims against members of the royal family. The book’s release is likely to cause even more tension between the royals.

Harry recently admitted that he wants his brother back. It may be impossible for that wish to come true once people read some of the accusations made against Prince William in the book. The Duke of Sussex has been giving a number of interviews ahead of the book’s release. He sat down with one interviewer and explained the royal’s reluctance in accepting Meghan Markle into the family.

It’s hard to tell which claim made in the book could do the most damage, but may fear Harry’s story about killing more than 2 dozen Taliban soldiers and how he described them could put him and British troops in danger. Harry also shares an instance in the book where he says William physically attacked him over Meghan Markle. The book is available to order on Amazon.