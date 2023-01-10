Another Beautiful Day Ahead Of Thursday’s Rain

Discussion:
An area of high pressure stays in control through Wednesday. Another strong cold front will increase rain chances through the second half of Thursday. A cool area of high pressure builds in on Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through next week.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Clouds build through the second half of the day. Highs near 60.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Weekend: Freezing mornings with cool days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Plenty of sunshine!
Have a wonderful week!
Kaitlin