Another Beautiful Day Ahead Of Thursday’s Rain

Thursday will not be a washout, but expect a line of showers and storms in the evening
Kaitlin Wright,

Discussion:
An area of high pressure stays in control through Wednesday. Another strong cold front will increase rain chances through the second half of Thursday. A cool area of high pressure builds in on Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through next week.

Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Clouds build through the second half of the day. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Weekend: Freezing mornings with cool days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Plenty of sunshine!

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin 