CMS Board Members Move Forward On Superintendent Search

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Board of Education voted Tuesday on a motion to accelerate its timeline in the search for the district’s next superintendent. School board members stressed that other large school districts are also in search of a superintendent, therefore it’s important to begin the process immediately.

“So the accelerated time line is meant to make sure that the search firm or consultants that we work with are going to get to work immediately,” said CMS board member Summer Nunn. “The reason this motion exists is so if we deem we can go faster, or go need to go slower to be more thorough, we can do that.”

The board approved the motion.

Dr. Crystal Hill is serving as CMS interim superintendent during the search for a permanent candidate. Dr. Hill replaced Hugh Hattabaugh who stepped down at the end of December.