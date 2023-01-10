Edge On The Clock: Limited Edition M&M’s Create Controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re doing “Dry January,” here’s a new mocktail for you. Molson Coors has launched a new drink called Roxie: a zero-proof canned cocktail that it says, “mirrors some of the craft cocktail experience.” The Roxie comes in three flavors: passionfruit, pineapple, and mango. It is available exclusively online now and it’s not cheap. A four-pack costs $18. Since 2019, Molson Coors has been pivoting away from its traditional beer offerings as more consumers turn to non-alcoholic beverages.

Plus, despite economic uncertainty, the ultra-wealthy are still spending money. Luxury car brands Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini report record sales last year. Rolls-Royce delivered more than 6,000 cars for the first time in its 100-year history. Lamborghini delivered just over 9,000 cars in 2022, which is a 10-percent increase from the previous year. And Bentley, which is a slightly more practical option, delivered 15,000 vehicles. Rolls-Royce CEO says the acceleration isn’t letting up, because the world keeps producing billionaires.

And, a limited-edition pack of M&M’s features an all-female cast. Mars says the purple, brown, and green M&M’s are shown upside-down on the package to quote “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.” The packs come in three options: milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut. Mars says a portion of profits will go to organizations that are “uplifting and empowering women.”

