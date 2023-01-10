New Dating App Criticized As “Forcing Women To Explain Themselves”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A new dating app is trying to change the way you interact with romantic matches. The app called Tame advertises itself as “an online dating app that favors healthy human connection.” The keys to this, per the app, are “pace, accountability, facilitated conversation, and security.” Here’s the catch: you get one match at a time, and ghosting is forbidden. There is no endless swiping, no chatting with multiple prospective dates. If you want to disconnect from someone, you have to explain why before you’re allowed to.

Needless to say, the app is getting a lot of criticism on social media for such strict rules.

Here are some of the key features highlighted by the app:

-One match at a time

-No swiping

-No ghosting allowed

-A required security check for all users

-A subscription-based model for access to the app and matches.

Our question of the night: would you use a dating app that has such strict rules?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright