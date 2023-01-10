Woman Hit and Killed by Car on The Plaza After She Made Threats With a Knife

CHARLOTTE — A woman was hit and killed by a car early Tuesday morning after she reportedly made threats with a knife at a gas station on The Plaza near Milton Road.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from 6308 The Plaza just after 7 a.m. The caller said that a woman was at the Shell station waving a knife and threatening others.

According to a CMPD release, when officers arrived, they attempted to talk to her. Instead, she walked backward toward the street (The Plaza). Officers did not have any weapons out. She continue walking backward and she backed into the roadway as she continued to move away from officers.

Officers asked her to get out of the roadway multiple times as they were attempting to de-escalate the situation. That is when a vehicle traveling on The Plaza struck the woman. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Her name has not been released.

CMPD says both officers present during this encounter are CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) certified.