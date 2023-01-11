Trackhouse Racing Looks To Carry It’s Winning Ways Into 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC – “2022 was everything we obviously hoped it would be and certainly we are capable of. It just went to the moon, so quickly. I was just really excited to get both cars in victory lane and that was very important for our company and to prove to a huge element of the work force here that my vision is going to work,” said Justin Marks.

Justin Marks is the owner of Trackhouse Racing. He started the team in 2021 and when it came to finding drivers, he looked no further than Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

‘We have two experienced guys. We have two great stories. An 8th generation watermelon farmer from Florida and a kid from Monterey, Mexico who moved to the United States to be a Nascar driver who does not speak the language. We have got incredible talent and drive and commitment to this organization out of both of these guys,” said Marks.

Now with the success of 2022 in their rear view mirro, Trackhouse Racing sets it’s sights on the 2023 season.