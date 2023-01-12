Edge On The Clock: Evan Peters Wins Best Actor Golden Globe For Jeffrey Dahmer Portrayal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.35 billion, the second largest in the lottery’s history, after there was no winner in Tuesday’s drawing. It comes after 25 consecutive drawings and no winner since October. The next drawing is Friday, January 13th. That big jackpot prize will only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout. For Friday night’s drawing, that’s nearly $708 million.

Plus, after more than nine days in two hospitals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now back at his home in Buffalo with his family. Doctors say Hamlin underwent a series of tests Tuesday, and was cleared to continue his rehabilitation at home. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team will leave it up to Hamlin when he would like to return to the facility. Just nine days ago, Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Trainers restored his heartbeat on the field after it stopped.

And, Evan Peters won the Golden Globe Best Actor award for his chilling portrayal of cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Amid the show’s fierce criticism, people are applauding Peters’ acceptance speech.

