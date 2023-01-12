Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

(UPDATE: 1/12/23)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman’s body was found alongside a road in Newton. The Catawba County Sheriff’s office says a motorist saw the body in a wood line near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street on Wednesday.

Deputies described the body as a middle aged white woman with dark colored hair. The person was not carrying any form of identification. Investigators are working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death.

