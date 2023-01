CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they found a man shot at an apartment complex on Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. on January 13th.

CMPD says that the man was found unresponsive outside the apartments without any identification.

Medic took the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect in custody.