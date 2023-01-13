Edge On The Clock: Actor Frankie Muniz To Become Full-Time NASCAR Driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – From the production crew to the pit crew. Actor Frankie Muniz says he is making a career change to become a full-time NASCAR driver. The former Malcolm in the Middle star made the announcement with a video on Twitter. He’ll be behind the wheel of the number 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing starting February 18th at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz called the endeavor a childhood dream.

Plus, Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after a four year break. The actress and singer posted a series of selfies on her account with the caption, “Wait, can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” Gomez turned her account over to her assistant years ago in order to protect her mental health. The star spoke on Good Morning America last year about the hiatus, saying it changed her life completely. She said she is happier, more present and connects more with people.

And, Twitter could soon start selling usernames to boost revenue. That’s according to a new report from The New York Times. The report says employees have held conversations since at least December about selling some usernames. Engineers discussed hosting online auctions for the handles. Twitter owner Elon Musk said last month that he wanted to start getting rid of inactive accounts and free up one and a half billion user names. It’s unclear if the plan will move forward.

