Lisa Marie Presley Dies At Age 54 After Cardiac Arrest

LOS ANGELES, CA– The world is shocked by the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley. Presley died 2 days after attending the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. Reports say that Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest. It wasn’t long before news came hat the 54-year-old died. Presley’s mother, Priscilla issued a statement on social media saying that the family was shocked and devastated. There were also tributes coming from celebrities like John Travolta, LeAnn Rimes and others.