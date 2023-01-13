North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
Wilmington Leads North Carolina With Highest Migration Rate In 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-
According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.