Trial Delayed For Former NC Congressman Madison Cawthorn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trial of a former North Carolina Congressman has been delayed. Madison Cawthorn appeared in court Friday in Mecklenburg County 9 months after he was cited for allegedly carrying a gun in a handbag at Charlotte Douglas Airport. The incident happened last April.

The judge delayed his trial until May because an officer in this case is out on sick leave.

Cawthorn talked to WCCB News after leaving court. He recently moved to Florida, and says he plans to run for office again.