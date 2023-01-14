Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina.

Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night.

Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed to be targeting officers. But now they say the shot is not believed to have targeted them.

CMPD pursued 24-year-old Tyron Watson into Fort Mill, South Carolina, where he jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Other agencies helped in capturing Watson. The other suspects are still on the run.