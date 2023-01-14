Charlotte Woman Wins First $100,000 Prize In New Cash 5 Promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Release) — Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

Her good luck occurred Monday in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

Richardson’s entry won the $100,000 prize. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

The Cash 5 Bonus Cash Drawing promotion runs through Jan. 29. Three more drawings are scheduled.

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the drawing. Richardson purchased her Cash 5 ticket from the Harris Teeter on Providence Road in Charlotte.

The entry deadline for the second drawing will be this Sunday. The drawing is scheduled for Monday.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Saturday’s jackpot is $476,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

###