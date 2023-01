CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for a man they say has been acting suspiciously around school bus stops in South Charlotte.

Police describe the person as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic man. He has been reported driving past bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls.

He is believed to drive a light blue or gray sedan, possibly a Tesla. If you have any information on these incidents or know who this person might be, you are asked to call 911 immediately.