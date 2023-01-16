CMPD Investigating Homicide In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a few more details about a deadly shooting Sunday night in east Charlotte.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Barrington Drive at around 9:37 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to be sot.

Medic took the man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The man’s name has not been released.

CMPD says several buildings and vehicles were shot into, but no other people were hurt.

If you know anything that can help police find the shooter, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You don’t have to leave your name, you don’t have to testify, and you could get a reward.