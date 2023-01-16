Men’s College Hoops Shakup: Duke Falls Out of AP Top 25, NC State & UNC Also Unranked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New leaders are emerging in the world of men’s college basketball. For the first time since 2021, the Duke Blue Devils have fallen out of the AP Top 25. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels are also unranked. The only Atlantic Coast Conference teams currently ranked are Virginia, Clemson and Miami.
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.
Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|POINTS
|1
|
|
Houston (17-1)
American Athletic
|
–
|1,460 (34)
|2
|
|
Kansas (16-1)
Big 12
|
–
|1,446 (23)
|3
|
|
Purdue (16-1)
Big Ten
|
–
|1,382 (3)
|
|4
|
|
Alabama (15-2)
Southeastern
|
–
|1,347
|5
|
|
UCLA (16-2)
Pacific 12
|
2
|1,237
|6
|
|
Gonzaga (16-3)
West Coast
|
2
|1,178
|7
|
|
Texas (15-2)
Big 12
|
3
|1,122
|8
|
|
Xavier (15-3)
Big East
|
4
|1,047
|9
|
|
Tennessee (14-3)
Southeastern
|
4
|1,019
|10
|
|
Virginia (13-3)
Atlantic Coast
|
3
|926
|
|11
|
|
Arizona (15-3)
Pacific 12
|
2
|838
|12
|
|
Iowa State (13-3)
Big 12
|
2
|795
|13
|
|
Kansas State (15-2)
Big 12
|
2
|771
|14
|
|
TCU (14-3)
Big 12
|
3
|753
|15
|
|
UConn (15-4)
Big East
|
9
|668
|16
|
|
Auburn (14-3)
Southeastern
|
5
|553
|17
|
|
Miami (FL) (14-3)
Atlantic Coast
|
1
|487
|
|18
|
|
Charleston (18-1)
Colonial
|
4
|351
|19
|
Clemson (15-3)
Atlantic Coast
|
–
|339
|20
|
|
Marquette (14-5)
Big East
|
5
|306
|21
|
|
Baylor (12-5)
Big 12
|
–
|267
|22
|
|
Providence (14-4)
Big East
|
3
|262
|23
|
|
Rutgers (13-5)
Big Ten
|
–
|131
|24
|
|
Florida Atlantic (16-1)
Conference USA
|
–
|126
|
|25
|
|
Arkansas (12-5)
Southeastern
|
10
|115
Others receiving votes: