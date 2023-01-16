Men’s College Hoops Shakup: Duke Falls Out of AP Top 25, NC State & UNC Also Unranked

Bryan Overstreet, AP,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New leaders are emerging in the world of men’s college basketball.  For the first time since 2021, the Duke Blue Devils have fallen out of the AP Top 25.  The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels are also unranked.  The only Atlantic Coast Conference teams currently ranked are Virginia, Clemson and Miami.

Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

 

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Houston (17-1)

American Athletic
vs South Florida W 83-77
 1,460 (34)
2
Kansas (16-1)

Big 12
vs Iowa State W 62-60
 1,446 (23)
3
Purdue (16-1)

Big Ten
vs Nebraska W 73-55
 1,382 (3)
4
Alabama (15-2)

Southeastern
vs LSU W 106-66
 1,347
5
UCLA (16-2)

Pacific 12
2
vs Colorado W 68-54
 1,237
6
Gonzaga (16-3)

West Coast
2
vs Portland W 115-75
 1,178
7
Texas (15-2)

Big 12
3
vs Texas Tech W 72-70
 1,122
8
Xavier (15-3)

Big East
4
vs Marquette W 80-76
 1,047
9
Tennessee (14-3)

Southeastern
4
vs Kentucky L 63-56
 1,019
10
Virginia (13-3)

Atlantic Coast
3
@ Florida State W 67-58
 926
11
Arizona (15-3)

Pacific 12
2
@ Oregon L 87-68
 838
12
Iowa State (13-3)

Big 12
2
@ Kansas L 62-60
 795
13
Kansas State (15-2)

Big 12
2
@ TCU L 82-68
 771
14
TCU (14-3)

Big 12
3
vs Kansas State W 82-68
 753
15
UConn (15-4)

Big East
9
vs St. John’s L 85-74
 668
16
Auburn (14-3)

Southeastern
5
vs Mississippi State W 69-63
 553
17
Miami (FL) (14-3)

Atlantic Coast
1
@ North Carolina State L 83-81
 487
18
Charleston (18-1)

Colonial
4
vs Elon W 78-60
 351
19
Clemson (15-3)

Atlantic Coast
vs Duke W 72-64
 339
20
Marquette (14-5)

Big East
5
@ Xavier L 80-76
 306
21
Baylor (12-5)

Big 12
vs Oklahoma State W 74-58
 267
22
Providence (14-4)

Big East
3
@ Creighton L 73-67
 262
23
Rutgers (13-5)

Big Ten
vs Ohio State W 68-64
 131
24

Conference USA
vs North Texas W 66-62
 126
25
Arkansas (12-5)

Southeastern
10
@ Vanderbilt L 97-84
 115

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1
Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

 