Rain Moves In Tuesday Morning

Forecast:

Tonight: A few spotty showers are possible across the High Country around midnight, otherwise dry until the morning. Clouds will make for a mild overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Rain moves in from west to east in the morning. The mountains will see rain early – by 6 am. The rain will be numerous in the Piedmont around 9 am. The rain clears by mid afternoon and clouds will gradually clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: This day will be tricky. A cold front will hover close to our area. If it dips south of our area, we could be wedged in and see cooler temperatures. If the front stays to our north, temperatures will be very mild – in the mid 60s. We stay dry Wednesday.

Thursday: Our second round of rain arrives on Thursday. We will have to watch for the possibility of isolated strong storms.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Nice and dry with highs in the upper 50s.

This Weekend: Saturday will be dry. We will likely see widespread rain on Sunday with mountain snow possible.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin