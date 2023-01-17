2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar.

Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation with his wife Clarice Owens. He then called a family member who lives next door. That family member arrived before law enforcement. Investigators say when Mr. Owens was trying to leave the home for the night, his wife pulled out a gun and shot him then turned the gun on the family member. Investigators say the relative, who feared for his life, pulled out his own gun and shot her.

Deputies and EMS arrived and attempted to save the husband and wife, but both died.

As of now, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing and any evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office.