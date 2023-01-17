Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

(Update: 1/17/23)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.

Police say two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, stole the car and led them on a chase that ended in a crash on North Graham Street. Both teens, and a 12-year-old juvenile accused of being the lookout, are currently in juvenile custody.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers, 14 & 15, are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car with a 4-year-old child inside then crashing after a police chase. CMPD says they got a call about a kidnapping on Central Avenue around 6:15pm Monday. Officers located the car but the teens refused to pull over.

Police say the teens crashed at North Graham Street and Rumple Road around 7:00pm. The 4-year-old child was located inside the car and was unharmed.

CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it develops.