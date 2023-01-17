Dense Fog Develops Overnight Into Wednesday Morning

Forecast:

Tonight: Showers tapering off this afternoon. Patchy fog will develop this evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: AM patchy dense fog. Mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s. Note: There will be a front hovering close to or over our area which could result in a large temperature contrast. During the day we stay dry, but isolated showers could develop late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.

Thursday: Our second round of rain arrives on Thursday. It will be very mild and breezy. Highs top out near 70. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Nice and dry with highs in the upper 50s.

This Weekend: Saturday will be dry. A Gulf low will bring numerous showers to the area on Sunday with mountain snow possible.