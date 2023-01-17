SpaceX Launch May Bring Beautiful Vapor Trail To The Carolinas

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — There will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday, January 18th. SpaceX is targeting 7:10 AM ET. A backup launch will be Thursday, January 19th at 7:05 AM ET.

The sunrise will be at 7:31 AM in Charlotte. With the launch being just before sunrise, it is possible there will be a beautiful vapor trail.

With the trajectory being northeast, everyone in the Carolinas will be able to see it, that is if clouds are not an issue.

Unfortunately, most of us will see dense fog and cloudy skies on Wednesday morning. There is a chance for some breaks, especially in the Mountains and Foothills.

If you’re hoping to see a vapor trail, look southeast and east.