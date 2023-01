Dense fog will make for a tough Wednesday morning commute. Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile or less across the Foothills and Piedmont. Give yourself extra time in the morning.

As of 11 PM Tuesday, there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of the Foothills and western Piedmont. This will likely get extended.

Patchy fog will likely stick around through the first half of the day.