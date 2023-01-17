Edge On The Clock: Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep In Debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bojangles is entering the adult beverage world. On Tuesday, it announced its first ever hard sweet tea. Bojangles says it worked with Appalachian Mountain Brewing to create the alcoholic drink. The hard sweet tea will be available in North and South Carolina in March, but not at Bojangles restaurants. You can get the it at most grocery stores and gas stations. The hard sweet tea will come in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans.

Plus, a new study has found that spending time in nature three to four times a week reduces the need for some medications. The study was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Researchers interviewed 6,000 random people in three of the largest cities in Finland. It found that those moments in nature, like going for a walk in the park or along a lake, were associated with lower odds of using blood pressure, anxiety and asthma medications. According to the study, observing nature while indoors does not work.

And, court documents show that Lisa Marie Presley died deep in debt. The documents, which detail her divorce from Michael Lockwood, state that Presley had $95,000 in her bank account and $700,000 in stocks, but owed the IRS $1.8M. Before her death, Presley’s monthly spending added up to more than $92,000. That included her $23,000 rent payments, and more than $1,000 Maserati payments.

