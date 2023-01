LESSLIE, S.C. — State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, on S.C. Highway-5 near Neely Store Road.

Troopers say a 2022 moped and a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan were driving north on S.C. Highway-5 when the minivan rear-ended the moped.

The driver of the moped died at the scene of the crash. Troopers have not yet said if any charges will be filed against the minivan driver.