Possible Wolf Hybrid Finds New Home in Northern Vermont

The Potter League For Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, recently made a post with the hopes of finding a forever home for one of their canines.

This special canine is Zeus, a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possible wolf-mix. Fast forward a month and Zeus has found his forever home in Vermont. Lucky Zeus’ new dad, Ron, picked him up over the weekend.

Legally speaking, a wolf hybrid can not be privately owned in Rhode Island or its surrounding states. Vermont, North Carolina and South Carolina are just three of many states that treat wolf hybrids as domestic animals.

A genetic test could take a few weeks, but Potter League for Animals says, “we promise once the DNA comes back, we will let you all know the results.”