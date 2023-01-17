Public Memorial Being Planned For Lisa Marie Presley

MEMPHIS, TN– The world is still coping with the unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music icon, Elvis Presley. The family is planning a public memorial for Presley to allow fans to say a final goodbye. The memorial service will take place at Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee home of Elvis. The family is asking that fans make donations to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation instead of flowers. Lisa Marie died on January 12th after suffering two cardiac arrests. The family signed a DNR after Presley suffered the second one. Graceland will remain in a trust for Lisa Marie’s three daughters.