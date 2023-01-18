Charlotte Knights Unveil Plan For Pub At Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is coming to Truist Field this summer.

The Charlotte Knights unveild plans for the year-round pub today in Uptown.

Crews began work on the Paper Mill Pub on Monday. That work is expected to be completed this summer.

Officials say the design of the pub pays homage to the Virginia Paper Company building, which used to occupy Truist Field.

The two-story building will be able to hold 125 people, and will include an outdoor patio with a view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.