Threat Phoned Into Matthews Elementary Traced Back To Juvenile In Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile from Texas is accused of phoning in a threat at Matthews Elementary School. The Matthews Police Department says the threat was left on a voicemail at the school over the holiday weekend. The school’s principal contacted police Tuesday to begin an investigation.

Police say they traced the threat back to a juvenile caller from Springfield, Texas. It was determined that the caller’s threat was intended for a student at a Union County School, not Matthews Elementary. Union County Schools have been made aware of the threat.

After further investigation it was determined that the juvenile in Texas did not have the ability to carry out the threat. Police in Texas are working to charge the juvenile responsible.