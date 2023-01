CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The members of Rho Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated are sleeping outside for to help support the University Soup Kitchen. The sleepout is scheduled for Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m at the Lynch Breezeway on the campus of UNC Charlotte. Donations are welcome. The brothers are accepting new and gently used clothes, canned food items, toiletries, sleeping bags and even cash donations.