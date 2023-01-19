TSA: Record Number Of Guns Found At CLT In 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a record number of guns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in 2022. According to the TSA, officials found a total of 117 firearms at security checkpoints last year. That’s up from 106 a year before.
A total of 250 guns were found in carry-ons in airports statewide last year.
Passengers who bring firearms to security face potential criminal citations and up to a $15,000 civil penalty.
Here’s where TSA agents reported seizing the most firearms:
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL): 448
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 385
- Houston’s George Bush International (IAH): 298
- Nashville International (BNA): 213
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX): 196
- Orlando International (MCO): 162
- Denver International (DEN): 156
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS): 150
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 134
- Tampa International (TPA): 131