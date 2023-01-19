TSA: Record Number Of Guns Found At CLT In 2022

Bryan Overstreet,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a record number of guns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in 2022.  According to the TSA, officials found a total of 117 firearms at security checkpoints last year.  That’s up from 106 a year before.

A total of 250 guns were found in carry-ons in airports statewide last year.

Passengers who bring firearms to security face potential criminal citations and up to a $15,000 civil penalty.

Here’s where TSA agents reported seizing the most firearms:

  1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL): 448
  2. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 385
  3. Houston’s George Bush International (IAH): 298
  4. Nashville International (BNA): 213
  5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX): 196
  6. Orlando International (MCO): 162
  7. Denver International (DEN): 156
  8. Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS): 150
  9. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 134
  10. Tampa International (TPA): 131