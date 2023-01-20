COVID-19 Deaths Spike In South Carolina, Flu Cases Drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday marks the 3rd anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States. Since then, the U.S. has reported more than 102 million cases. That’s the most in the world. Nearly 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19.

Despite vaccines and treatment, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. In South Carolina for example, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. During the first week of January, 68 people died from COVID in the Palmetto State. Health officials say the deaths are not linked to any clusters are specific facilities, but 85% of the deaths were among the senior population, 65 and older.

“We know COVID-19 fatigue is real, but we are back at a point where dozens of South Carolinians are losing their lives to this virus every week,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.

The counties in South Carolina with the highest rate of hospitalizations are Horry, Richland and Spartanburg.

There is some positive news when it comes to the flu. For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says flu infections are down across the country. On Friday, the CDC lowered North and South Carolina from “HIGH” level of flu activity to “LOW.”