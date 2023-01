KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex on Pacific Court.

This happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say they found Isaiah Martinez, 18, of Kannapolis, dead from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or anonymously contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com or 704-93CRIME.