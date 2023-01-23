$500 Per Month for Tinder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Would you pay $500 for the chance at a date?

Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level.

Right now, there’s no word what extra features would be included.

Another dating app owned by the same company, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier membership level.

For its quote “highly motivated daters,” there’s a tier of $50 to $60 a month, up from a current $35 version.

Benefits would includes subscribers ‘likes’ being seen faster by other users, along with better profile recommendations.

The new Hinge offering is expected during the first quarter of this year.