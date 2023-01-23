Police: 15-Year-Old Killed While Playing With A Gun In East Charlotte

(Update: 1/23/23)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD says the victim of a homicide in East Charlotte Sunday was 15 years old. Police say the homicide was the result of juveniles playing with a gun. One person was arrested, but police have not said what – if any – charges will be filed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the juvenile was fatally shot in the 7400 block of William Reynolds Drive which is in the Hickory Grove Division.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Medic said they pronounced one person dead on scene.

Police say one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.