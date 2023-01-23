One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes, Marcellous McIlwain, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On January 18th, the driver of the Acura, Joseph Rogers, passed away from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CMPD Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.