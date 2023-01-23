San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals Advance To NFL Championship Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-

Former Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finds himself one more win away from the Super Bowl. The last time McCaffrey found himself in the playoffs was with the Panthers in 2017. Carolina would lose to New Orleans on wildcard weekend.

The Panthers traded their former first round pick, McCaffrey to San Fr

ose yards scoring the go-ahead touchdown to start the 4th quarter. The 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles at 3:00pm est.

In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. It marks the second year in a row the Bengals will play the Chiefs for the right to punch their tickets to the Super Bowl at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30pm est.