Edge On The Clock: New Study Suggests Different Amount Of Sleep Needed For Heart Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – General Motors is rolling out the first-ever hybrid Corvette. The car’s front wheels use an electric motor, and the back ones rely on a gasoline engine. It can go from zero to 60 in two and a half seconds. The Corvette runs on a battery pack, which is mounted between the two seats, and is charged as the car slows and brakes. It will be available later this year, and starts at $104,000.

Plus, want to improve your heart health? Researchers say: get more sleep. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows sleep is vital to heart health, and can play into future heart disease risk. The new sleep metric suggests 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily for optimal cardiovascular health for adults, and more hours of sleep for children, depending on their age.

And, Swifties in Chicago, you’re in luck. A Taylor Swift-themed Break-Up Bar is coming to the Windy City for the Valentine’s season. The time-limited pop-up venue is appropriately named Bad Blood. The event organizers say this is the perfect place whether you want to sing about your lover, those who still have your scarf, or those who you’re never going to get back together with. $20 tickets include a welcome drink, themed cocktails, and tarot readers. The Break-Up Bar will be open from January 27 to February 26.