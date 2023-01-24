Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE– Kylie Jenner made head turns during Paris Fashion Week when she wore a black velvet gown that had a lion’s head attached across the shoulder. The dress was designed by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Not everyone was a fan of the dress. Many animal activists thought the fashion choice was in poor taste. But the designer admitted that the lion head was made from sculpted foam and faux silk. PETA even defended the wild fashion look saying it is “fabulously innovative”.