Parenting Problems: What Is Your Biggest Regret?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Buzzfeed asked, and parents responded. Moms and dads are revealing some of their biggest regrets, and subsequent lessons learned. Some of these might surprise you. About a week and a half ago, Buzzfeed asked parents to submit their experiences, mistakes and regrets, either with their name or anonymously.

One mother said she regretted worrying so much about breastfeeding, saying she struggled throughout the process for 14 months. Many parents reported they regretted not spending enough time with their children, and if they could go back, they’d work less. One parent said they wished they’d given their kids a bit more structure: less coddling, more discipline. Some parents say they regret listening to every “expert” opinion that came their way, and instead should have trusted their gut. Another parent says they wish they’d been more present, said “yes” more, and yelled less.

Our question of the night for you at home: What is a lesson you’ve learned as a parent?

