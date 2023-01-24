Wet & Windy Wednesday

Where:

Threats – Low:

Damaging wind gusts (greatest threat)

Isolated tornadoes

Isolated flooding

When:

First half of the day Wednesday Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Wet and windy. Rain starts early Wednesday morning and will stick around through the first half of the day. Rain totals around 1” likely which could lead to isolated flooding. A wintry mix is possible in the High Country. Isolated strong storms are possible with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, but the threat is very low. The greatest severe weather risk is south of I-85. It will be windy even outside of thunderstorms with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Clouds will clear late Wednesday evening.

Thursday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs top out in 50. Wind: W 10-15 G. 25.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Clouds build in and rain chances increase.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin