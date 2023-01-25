Annual Homeless Count Happening In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers are hitting the streets across Charlotte to get a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness. It’s called the Point-in-Time count. The data is collected every year and turned over to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). Local organizations that provide help for the homeless population rely on this count in order to secure federal funding.

As of December 31, 2022, more than 2,600 people were homeless in the Charlotte area, including 104 unaccompanied youth.

For more information about the Point-in-Time count, click here.