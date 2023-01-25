Boone Town Council Votes To Protect People From Discrimination Based On Race, Gender & Sexual Orientation

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Town Council voted Wednesday night to pass an ordinance that protects residents from discrimination based on race, gender and sexual orientation. The protections cover a wide variety of things including natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expressions, national origin, race, martial or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious beliefs, age or disability.

The ordinance ensures protections in employment, housing and places of public accommodation, such as restaurants and businesses, by prohibiting discriminatory practices.