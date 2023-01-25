Concern That New AI Could Lead To Increased Cheating In School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Major concerns about whether new artificial intelligence could do more harm than good. Education experts warn that technology called ChatGPT could lead to an increase in cheating in schools. ChatGPT is a machine learning model that can generate human-like text. It’s been trained on a massive amount of data, allowing it to understand and respond to a wide range of questions and prompts.

Recently, the model passed multiple medical exams, and the final exam needed to graduate from Wharton’s Masters in Business Administration program. New York City Public Schools banned ChatGPT on school network devices “due to concerns about negative impacts on student learning.” Experts say the technology is still in its research phase and can produce inaccurate information. NYU Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neural Science Gary Marcus says, “Artificial intelligence is sort of like a teenager right now. It’s exciting to see the teenager like get its footing, but it’s also not there yet and we can’t trust it.”

A Princeton student built software called GPTZero, which he says can detect whether something is likely written by a human or ChatGPT. He says teachers use it to check their students’ papers. Researchers say we’re about 75 years away from AI becoming truly human-like.

Our question of the night: Do you think new artificial intelligence is cool or creepy?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson