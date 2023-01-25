Edge On The Clock: Alec Baldwin Slammed For “Sexually Suggestive” Instagram Caption

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The coronation of King Charles the III is just a few months away, and now we’re getting new details about the celebration. Buckingham Palace says the public is invited to take part in any activities over the three-day celebration. The coronation itself is on Saturday, May 6th. There will be a coronation lunch and concert the following day. Then, the public is invited to take part in a day of volunteering that Monday, May 8th. Monday will also be an extra bank holiday.

Plus, Alec Baldwin is being slammed for what critics are calling a “sexually suggestive” Instagram caption. Baldwin posted a photo of his wife and 6-year-old son, originally with the caption: “The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy.” People commented that it was creepy and weird, especially on a photo of a mother and son. Others said that critics were being too sensitive. Baldwin later edited the caption to add, “Potato chips to follow.”

And, online outrage over Kylie Jenner’s latest accessory. She stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Some people on Twitter were quick to point out that they find the noose necklace disgusting, and not fashionable at all. The open-collar necklace debuted in Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The fashion house did not respond to the widespread criticism at that time.

