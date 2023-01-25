Record 16.3 Million Seek Health Coverage Through ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The government worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped to sign people up in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities to enroll more people, said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We made unprecedented investments to expand our enrollment organization footprint into nearly every county in the country and targeted the hardest to reach communities,” she said.

The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured people is at an all-time low — just 8% of those in the United States remain without coverage.

President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress have committed millions of dollars over the past two years into unlocking low-cost insurance plans for more people and prohibiting states from kicking people off Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. The marketplace itself has also evolved in recent years, with more insurers joining, giving an overwhelming majority of Americans at least three plans to consider during enrollment.

Those breaks on coverages were extended through 2025 under a major climate and health care bill championed by Democrats last year.

The low-cost plans, which offer zero dollar-premiums for some entering the marketplace, have reversed what was a flat market for the Obama-era health law, said Massey Whorley, a principal at health consulting firm Avalere.

“To have this level of continued increase is really interesting,” Whorley said. “We were in a position several years ago where overall exchange enrollment was flat and declining so many people thought the exchanges were this stable but dwindling environment.”

The significant progress on lowering the uninsured rate across the country, however, is threatened this year. Millions of people expected to lose their Medicaid coverage starting this spring when states will begin the process of removing people who are no longer eligible, in many cases because their income is now too high to qualify.

A portion of those people are expected to transition from Medicaid to the marketplace, and the administration said it is spending $12 million to keep information specialists on the job in the coming months to help people enroll in the health law’s marketplace if they lose Medicaid coverage.

Some who have had Medicaid coverage over the past few years will decide they can spare a few dollars every month to keep coverage through the health law’s marketplace, Whorley said. Others might decide they cannot afford coverage that often has higher co-payments, deductibles and monthly premiums than Medicaid.

“They will have to make real choices,” Whorley said. “If you’re already struggling to make rent and pay your utilities, put gas in your car, put food on the table, you may just not be in a position.”

Total: All Marketplaces 16,306,448 New Consumers 3,603,067 Returning Consumers[2] 12,703,381 Total HealthCare.gov Marketplaces 12,203,622 New Consumers 3,000,155 Returning Consumers 9,203,467 Total SBMs[3] 4,102,826 New Consumers 602,912 Returning Consumers 3,499,914

2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Plan Selections by State* State Platform Cumulative 2023 OEP Plan Selections Alaska HealthCare.gov 25,572 Alabama HealthCare.gov 258,327 Arkansas HealthCare.gov 100,407 Arizona HealthCare.gov 235,229 California SBM 1,719,130 Colorado SBM 199,391 Connecticut SBM 108,132 Delaware HealthCare.gov 34,742 District of Columbia SBM 14,504 Florida HealthCare.gov 3,225,435 Georgia HealthCare.gov 879,084 Hawaii HealthCare.gov 21,645 Idaho SBM 79,927 Iowa HealthCare.gov 82,704 Illinois HealthCare.gov 342,995 Indiana HealthCare.gov 185,354 Kansas HealthCare.gov 124,473 Kentucky SBM 62,562 Louisiana HealthCare.gov 120,804 Maine SBM 63,388 Maryland SBM 182,166 Massachusetts SBM 224,934 Michigan HealthCare.gov 322,273 Minnesota SBM 118,431 Missouri HealthCare.gov 257,629 Mississippi HealthCare.gov 183,478 Montana HealthCare.gov 53,860 North Carolina HealthCare.gov 800,850 North Dakota HealthCare.gov 34,130 Nebraska HealthCare.gov 101,490 Nevada SBM 95,930 New Hampshire HealthCare.gov 54,557 New Jersey SBM 325,534 New Mexico SBM 40,689 New York SBM 212,580 Ohio HealthCare.gov 294,644 Oklahoma HealthCare.gov 203,157 Oregon HealthCare.gov 141,963 Pennsylvania SBM 371,516 Rhode Island SBM 27,977 South Carolina HealthCare.gov 382,968 South Dakota HealthCare.gov 47,591 Tennessee HealthCare.gov 348,097 Texas HealthCare.gov 2,410,810 Utah HealthCare.gov 295,196 Vermont SBM 25,664 Virginia HealthCare.gov 346,140 Washington SBM 230,371 Wisconsin HealthCare.gov 221,128 West Virginia HealthCare.gov 28,325 Wyoming HealthCare.gov 38,565

* As of this report’s reporting deadline, Massachusetts’ OEP remained open with a January 23, 2023 deadline and 5 SBMs (California, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island) remained open with a January 31, 2023 deadline.