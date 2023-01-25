Tasty Mocktails for Dry January and Beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you’re pushing through “dry January”, whipping up some fun drinks for the kids or just not an alcohol drinker, mocktails are a fun and mindful alternative.

Charlotte Mixologist Justin Hazelton stopped by with some simple and delicious mocktails you can make right at home.

Elder sour:

– Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits, elderberry hibiscus spiced honey, lemon

Wildflower:

-Lavender, butterfly pea flower, rosewater, lemon

