Do We Need To Rethink Dress Codes In Public Schools?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Government Accountability Office is calling for change after new findings. It found that, among other things, school uniform policies make some students feel unsafe and by nature discriminate against students of certain cultures and religions. The agency asked the Education Department to share the negative effects of dress codes with local school leaders.

A North Carolina charter school is at the center of the national debate. Last year, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the dress code at Charter Day School in Leland violated female students’ equal protection rights by requiring girls to wear skirts. Now, that case could be heard by the Supreme Court.

Our question of the night: Should schools do away with dress codes?

